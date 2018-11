WWE Hall of Famer “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan was hospitalized over the Thanksgiving holiday.

A post made by Duggan’s daughter Celia noted that Hacksaw was in an intensive care unit in South Carolina. Duggan made another post that said he hoped to be out of the hospital on Saturday but he would miss an indie booking.

The 64 year old Duggan continues to work indie events.

