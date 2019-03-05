WWE Legend King Kong Bundy Passes Away At 61

WWE Legend King Kong Bundy reportedly passed away at the age of 61 on Monday.

The news was first reported by wrestling promoter David Herro on Twitter. WWE producer Shane Helms also commented on Bundy’s passing. Herro has confirmed the passing with Bundy’s family.

There’s no word yet on what led to Bundy’s passing or when exactly it happened, but we will keep you updated.

Stay tuned for more.

Below are the tweets from Herro and Helms along with videos from Bundy’s career:

Today we lost a Legend of a performer and someone that I considered family. @RealKKBundy Rest In Peace my friend. Thank you for believing in me. #KingKongBundy pic.twitter.com/b53l4xjhGi — David Herro (@DavidHerro) March 5, 2019