WWE Legend On SmackDown?, Edge Announces New Home For Podcast, WWE Marquee Matches

– WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is currently in St. Louis for tonight’s SmackDown, according to PWInsider. No word yet on if The Nature Boy will be used on the final show before WWE Survivor Series but we will keep you updated.

– The following new episodes of Marquee Matches will premiere on the WWE Network this week:

* Tonight at 11pm ET – Randy Orton vs. WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels from Survivor Series 2007

* Thursday at 11pm ET – The Rock and John Cena vs. The Miz and R-Truth from Survivor Series 2011

* Friday at 7pm ET – WWE Champion AJ Styles vs. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar from Survivor Series 2017

– WWE Hall of Famer Edge has announced that The Edge & Christian Pod of Awesomeness podcast will return this Friday on a new home, Westwood One. Their guests will be Nita Strauss and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels. Edge tweeted the following on the return of their podcast: