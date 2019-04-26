WWE Superstar Sasha Banks has been missing from television over the past couple of weeks. The former NXT and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion has not been seen since her loss at WrestleMania 35 where she and her partner Bayley lost their tag team titles.

Banks has stated her displeasure with her booking in WWE over the past couple of years in multiple interviews. WWE Hall of Famer Tony Atlas has said that Banks’ recent “power play” will likely end her WWE career. Banks has reportedly been home to ‘think things through’ and is apparently refusing to return to television at this time. Atlas was recently interviewed by Boston Wrestling MWF where he outlined his view on the current situation.

Atlas said that “They never fire you on the spot. You always get it at home. That’s why they say go home and think about it. Now what they do, they have a meeting. Now, if she [does] decide to come back, they’re going to destroy her. Her career is over.” Atlas elaborated further, saying that “they’ll job her out. She lost [reliability], because what she… just told them, ‘you can’t trust me.’ That’s all she did. She let the wrestling world [down], and not just the wrestling world; everybody [who is] affiliated with the WWE is looking at it the same way.”

