WWE Legend Undergoes Another Heart Surgery, Backstage SmackDown Visitors, More

– Like they did with the RAW Superstars during Monday’s show, WWE had SmackDown Superstars recording backstage videos to hype Money In the Bank last night. Above and below are videos with promos from Becky Lynch, The Usos, Primo Colon, The IIconics, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson, Charlotte Flair, Naomi, Tye Dillinger, Asuka and Shelton Benjamin.

– WWE Hall of Famer Nikolai Volkoff and former ECW personality Jeff Jones were backstage visiting at last night’s SmackDown in Baltimore, according to PWInsider. For what it’s worth, Randy Orton was not backstage.

– Former World Champion Big Van Vader notes on Twitter that he underwent another heart operation earlier this week. He also said he’s hoping to get medically cleared to wrestle again here soon. This latest operation comes after The Mastodon underwent open heart surgery back in late March. He tweeted the following on the latest procedure:

Yesterday I had a surgery on my heart .My heart had shifted to an A-Fib irregular heart beat A person in a fib has substanily increased chance of Heart Attack &Stroke.The surgery was to put the HEART in normal sinus https://t.co/MQvHiGe0Rg was a success — Big Van Vader (@itsvadertime) May 9, 2018

– SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers did not appear on last night’s SmackDown but they did do this backstage segment where they invited the other blue brand tag teams to come and play: