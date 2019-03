WWE Hall of Famer “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan revealed on Instagram that he is undergoing a heart procedure in Forest Acres, South Carolina today.

Duggan wrote, “On my way to the hospital for a planned heart procedure, will be in over night. Then back HOOOOOING. Any good thoughts and prayers will be appreciated. See you down the road.”

Stay tuned for updates on Duggan’s status. You can see his related IG posts below: