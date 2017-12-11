WWE Legends Win Indy Tag Team Titles, Cathy Kelley On Tonight’s RAW, Paige

– Cathy Kelley previews tonight’s WWE RAW from Cleveland in this new video:

– WWE Shop has released new "The Scream Is Back" t-shirts for Paige.

– Viral Pro Wrestling sent word that WWE Hall of Famers The Rock n’ Roll Express captured the VPW Tag Team Titles from The Monster Squad at a weekend event in Georgia. Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson will return to the promotion on April 14th, 2018 for their first title defense. Below is a photo of the champs: