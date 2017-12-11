WWE Legends Win Indy Tag Team Titles, Cathy Kelley On Tonight’s RAW, Paige

– Cathy Kelley previews tonight’s WWE RAW from Cleveland in this new video:
– WWE Shop has released new “The Scream Is Back” t-shirts for Paige. Remember to visit WWE Shop via this link to save on your purchases.
– Viral Pro Wrestling sent word that WWE Hall of Famers The Rock n’ Roll Express captured the VPW Tag Team Titles from The Monster Squad at a weekend event in Georgia. Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson will return to the promotion on April 14th, 2018 for their first title defense. Below is a photo of the champs:
Congratulations to the NEW VPW Tag Team Champions, WWE Hall of Famers, @RealRickyMorton @TheRobertGibson, The Rock N Roll Express! #VPW #HolidayHavoc #NewChampions #RockNRoll pic.twitter.com/AHw8YCKKP3
— Viral Pro Wrestling (@Viral_Pro) December 10, 2017