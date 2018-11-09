WWE Live Event Results – Frankfurt, Germany 11/08/2018

Hi, my name is Max and I work for wrestling-infos.de. Our reader and twitter follower @schwalbinger attended tonights show in Frankfurt, Germany. Here are the results:
WWE “European Tour” RAW Houseshow
Location: Festhalle Frankfurt in Frankfurt, Germany
11/08/2018
1st Match
Singles Match
Finn Bálor defeated Bobby Lashley (w/ Lio Rush).
2nd Match
6 Woman Tag Team Match
Bayley, Sasha Banks & Ember Moon defeated Tamina & The Riott Squad (Ruby Riott & Liv Morgan).
3th Match
RAW Tag Team Championship
Tag Team Match
AOP (Akam & Rezar, w/ Drake Maverick) (c) defeated Chad Gable & Bobby Roode.
4th Match
Singles Match
Nikki Bella (w/ Alexa Bliss & Mickie James) defeated Natalya.
5th Match
WWE Intercontinental Championship
Singles Match
Seth Rollins (c) defeated Dean Ambrose via DQ.
6th Match
8 Man Tag Team
B-Team (Bo Dallas & Curtis Axel), No Way Jose and Tyler Breeze defeated The Ascension (Konnor & Viktor), Curt Hawkins and Mojo Rawley. Axel pinned Hawkins after the Perfectplex.
After the match: Hawkins explained that he won his last match two years ago. Therefore he wants to end his losing streak tonight.
7th Match
Singles Match
Zack Ryder defeated Curt Hawkins after a Hogan Leg Drop.
After the match: Curt Hawkins demanded a new opponent. Titus O’Neil came out.
8th Match
Singles Match
Titus O’Neil defeated Curt Hawkins via Clash of the Titus.
9th Match
Singles Match
Elias defeated Jinder Mahal (w/ Sunil Singh).
10th Match
1 on 2 Handicap Match
Braun Strowman defeated Drew McIntyre & Dolph Ziggler.
After the match: Strowman was attacked by Baron Corbin. Corbin restarted the match as a 1 on 3 No DQ Handicap Match.
11th Match
1 on 3 No DQ Handicap Match
Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre & Dolph Ziggler defeated Braun Strowman. Strowman was pinned by all of his opponents.
After the match: Strowman destroyed the heels and left the ring. Corbin made another match between himself and Strowman so Strowman gets counted out. That didn’t work as Strowman made it back to the ring.
12th Match
Singles Match
Braun Strowman defeated Baron Corbin.