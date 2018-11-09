WWE Live Event Results – Frankfurt, Germany 11/08/2018

Hi, my name is Max and I work for wrestling-infos.de. Our reader and twitter follower @schwalbinger attended tonights show in Frankfurt, Germany. Here are the results:

WWE “European Tour” RAW Houseshow

Location: Festhalle Frankfurt in Frankfurt, Germany

11/08/2018

1st Match

Singles Match

Finn Bálor defeated Bobby Lashley (w/ Lio Rush).

2nd Match

6 Woman Tag Team Match

Bayley, Sasha Banks & Ember Moon defeated Tamina & The Riott Squad (Ruby Riott & Liv Morgan).

3th Match

RAW Tag Team Championship

Tag Team Match

AOP (Akam & Rezar, w/ Drake Maverick) (c) defeated Chad Gable & Bobby Roode.

4th Match

Singles Match

Nikki Bella (w/ Alexa Bliss & Mickie James) defeated Natalya.

5th Match

WWE Intercontinental Championship

Singles Match

Seth Rollins (c) defeated Dean Ambrose via DQ.

6th Match

8 Man Tag Team

B-Team (Bo Dallas & Curtis Axel), No Way Jose and Tyler Breeze defeated The Ascension (Konnor & Viktor), Curt Hawkins and Mojo Rawley. Axel pinned Hawkins after the Perfectplex.

After the match: Hawkins explained that he won his last match two years ago. Therefore he wants to end his losing streak tonight.

7th Match

Singles Match

Zack Ryder defeated Curt Hawkins after a Hogan Leg Drop.

After the match: Curt Hawkins demanded a new opponent. Titus O’Neil came out.

8th Match

Singles Match

Titus O’Neil defeated Curt Hawkins via Clash of the Titus.

9th Match

Singles Match

Elias defeated Jinder Mahal (w/ Sunil Singh).

10th Match

1 on 2 Handicap Match

Braun Strowman defeated Drew McIntyre & Dolph Ziggler.

After the match: Strowman was attacked by Baron Corbin. Corbin restarted the match as a 1 on 3 No DQ Handicap Match.

11th Match

1 on 3 No DQ Handicap Match

Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre & Dolph Ziggler defeated Braun Strowman. Strowman was pinned by all of his opponents.

After the match: Strowman destroyed the heels and left the ring. Corbin made another match between himself and Strowman so Strowman gets counted out. That didn’t work as Strowman made it back to the ring.

12th Match

Singles Match

Braun Strowman defeated Baron Corbin.