It sounds like WWE may have their eyes on tennis star Serena Williams.

Stephanie McMahon recently spoke with The Sun and said she wants Serena in WWE. Stephanie said, “Serena! I want Serena. She’s awesome.”

Serena, age 37, and her sister Venus have been racking up tennis championships since the late 90s. They continue to compete today. Serena was ranked the #1 singles player eight times between 2002 and 2017 by the Women’s Tennis Association.