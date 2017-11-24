WWE Looks At Grand Slam Champs, Stephanie McMahon’s P.O.T.W., Aleister Black

– Featured below is Stephanie McMahon’s “Pick of the Week” for the WWE Network. The RAW Commissioner went with this year’s WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view as her pick, as it showed off RAW’s dominance over SmackDown Live.

– WWE posted a new featured article on their official website regarding the history of “Grand Slam Champion Winners” in WWE following Roman Reigns’ recent WWE Intercontinental Championship win that put him in the elite club. Check out the complete article at WWE.com.

– Aleister Black took to social media to address fans who have been messaging about wanting to send him things. Black asked that the fans spend their money on those who need it more, or on a charity of their choosing. Check out Black’s comments below.