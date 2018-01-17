WWE Looks At New Signings, Ric Flair Announces Daughter’s Engagement, The Rock – Under Armour

– Below is a new WWE Now video with Cathy Kelley looking at how WWE has confirmed the signings of Ricochet, War Machine and Candice LeRae:
– WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair announced today that wrestling podcast host Conrad Thompson is engaged to be married to his daughter Megan. The Nature Boy tweeted:
I Want to Announce The Engagement of My Beautiful Daughter Megan to My Good Friend Conrad Thompson! My Heart is Full of Love and Happiness for Both of You! So Proud and Honored to Walk My Little Girl Down The Aisle ❤ pic.twitter.com/GR73h3dnZT
– Former WWE Champion The Rock participated in a gym photoshoot for his apparel partnership with Under Armour this week. Rock revealed that he has a new “Chasing Greatness” collection coming out with Under Armour for Spring & Summer 2018. Below are Instagram posts from the shoot:
Got em. Multiple cameras rolling to shoot me driving in, pullin’ in my parking spot, getting out of my truck, ready for action etc. Look at everyone turn to each other confused when I start backing up. 🤣. Gotta f*ck with em and have some fun, before we get down to business. #ProjectRock #UnderArmour #TrainingShoot #ChasingGreatness
Good ‘calm before the storm’ chat w/ my strength and conditioning coach @daverienzi about the storm that lay ahead of us for the day. Double workout session for our new #ProjectRock @underarmour collection this spring and summer called CHASING GREATNESS. This shot is deceiving since there’s about 25 production crew members off to the side ready to shoot. But everyone waits til Uncle Rock’s pre workout geek juice kicks in 🤓💪🏾
Love these shots of me and my good buddy Jackson Slater – the only one I’ll stop the entire photo shoot for to take selfies 😉. Son of @bslater9 & @travelkara8. He asked me, “Rock when I become an adult can I come and workout in your gym?” I said, “Absolutely Jackie, when you become an adult you BETTER workout here” When he smiled huge it was game over for me. That smile is what it’s all about. Alright, the big, brown, tattooed Willy Wonka’s gotta get back to work. #ProjectRock #UnderArmour #ChasingGreatnessCollection #PhotoShoot #WestCoastIronParadise 💪🏾