WWE Looks At New Signings, Ric Flair Announces Daughter’s Engagement, The Rock – Under Armour

By
Scott Lazara
-

– Below is a new WWE Now video with Cathy Kelley looking at how WWE has confirmed the signings of Ricochet, War Machine and Candice LeRae:

– WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair announced today that wrestling podcast host Conrad Thompson is engaged to be married to his daughter Megan. The Nature Boy tweeted:

– Former WWE Champion The Rock participated in a gym photoshoot for his apparel partnership with Under Armour this week. Rock revealed that he has a new “Chasing Greatness” collection coming out with Under Armour for Spring & Summer 2018. Below are Instagram posts from the shoot: