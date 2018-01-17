WWE Looks At New Signings, Ric Flair Announces Daughter’s Engagement, The Rock – Under Armour

– Below is a new WWE Now video with Cathy Kelley looking at how WWE has confirmed the signings of Ricochet, War Machine and Candice LeRae:

– WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair announced today that wrestling podcast host Conrad Thompson is engaged to be married to his daughter Megan. The Nature Boy tweeted:

I Want to Announce The Engagement of My Beautiful Daughter Megan to My Good Friend Conrad Thompson! My Heart is Full of Love and Happiness for Both of You! So Proud and Honored to Walk My Little Girl Down The Aisle ❤ pic.twitter.com/GR73h3dnZT — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) January 16, 2018

– Former WWE Champion The Rock participated in a gym photoshoot for his apparel partnership with Under Armour this week. Rock revealed that he has a new “Chasing Greatness” collection coming out with Under Armour for Spring & Summer 2018. Below are Instagram posts from the shoot: