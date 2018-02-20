WWE Looks At Ronda Rousey, Paul Heyman Tweets Corey Graves, Fans On Gauntlet Match

– WWE posted this video looking at Ronda Rousey as she prepares to sign her RAW contract at Sunday’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view:

– WWE has a new poll asking fans who did the best in last night’s RAW Gauntlet Match. As of this writing, 70% voted for Seth Rollins while 12% went with winner Braun Strowman, 5% for John Cena, 4% for Roman Reigns, 4% for Finn Balor, 3% for WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz and 2% for Elias.

– Paul Heyman tweeted the following to Corey Graves in response to commentary on last night’s RAW, noting that WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is not scared of Braun Strowman: