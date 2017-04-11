WWE Main Event Matches Taped, Paige Video From Doc Visit, NXT Preview For Wednesday

– Below is a preview for this week’s WWE NXT episode featuring NXT Champion Bobby Roode and who will rise up as his next challenger:

– WWE taped the following matches tonight on Long Island for this week’s Main Event episode:

* Big Cass vs. Titus O’Neil

* Drew Gulak and Tony Nese vs. Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik

– As noted, Paige revealed on Twitter that she visited her doctor for a check up today. She’s been out of action since having neck surgery last year but word backstage at RAW is that they are still targeting a summer 2017 return to the ring for the former Divas Champion. She posted this video from the doctor visit today and noted that husband Alberto El Patron was with her: