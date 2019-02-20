WWE Has Major Plans For Lacey Evans, Backstage Update On Ronda Rousey’s WWE Future

WWE officials reportedly have big plans for Lacey Evans, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio.

There is no firm date on when current RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey will leave WWE to take time off to start a family, but WWE officials know who they will be putting the top focus on from the women’s division when she does leave – Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Evans.

Regarding Rousey’s status, while there is no firm date on her departure, it is inevitable. It could be SummerSlam or sooner. The decision is up to Rousey but she is on good terms with the company, so she could decide to work another month or so if Vince McMahon asks her, and makes the right offer. Rousey is said to be a team player and her goal has been to really strengthen the women’s division and give it more credibility for when she leaves, as she did with UFC.

The big plans for Evans will likely come as a shock to some, but WWE officials see something special in her. Evans might not make it to the levels that they want her at, but WWE officials see her at the top. They are high on Evans because of her background as a Marine and her role as a strong, dedicated mother. They also see Evans as someone they can promote mainstream, as a big-time crossover star. She also has the athletic background and the look that they like. Meltzer compared her to a female version of Roman Reigns, in a lot of ways.

As noted earlier in the week, there had been talk of doing Evans vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Asuka at WrestleMania 35. The match was definitely on the books at one point but word now is that it’s being re-considered. Meltzer noted that he doesn’t think the match is still happening. It’s still not 100% that the match won’t happen but it’s not a lock as it was penciled in at one point.