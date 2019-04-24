It was announced on tonight’s WWE SmackDown that Jinder Mahal and The Singh Brothers have also joined the blue brand in the 2019 Superstar Shakeup.
Here’s a list of the roster additions from the 2019 Superstar Shakeup:
RAW: AJ Styles, The Miz, Ricochet, Erik and Ivar of The Viking Raiders, Rey Mysterio, Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso of The Usos, Naomi, EC3, Lacey Evans, Eric Young, Cedric Alexander, WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe, Cesaro
SmackDown: Roman Reigns, Elias, WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor, Ember Moon, Bayley, Kairi Sane, Buddy Murphy, Lars Sullivan, Liv Morgan, Chad Gable, Apollo Crews, Mickie James, Otis and Tucker of Heavy Machinery, Andrade, Zelina Vega, Aleister Black, Jinder Mahal, Samir Singh and Sunil Singh of The Singh Brothers
Below are the updated RAW and SmackDown rosters coming out of this week’s RAW and SmackDown episodes, according to the official WWE website:
RAW
AJ Styles
Akam
Alexa Bliss
Alicia Fox
Baron Corbin
Becky Lynch – RAW & SmackDown Women’s Champion
Bo Dallas
Bobby Lashley
Robert Roode
Braun Strowman
Bray Wyatt
Brie Bella
Brock Lesnar
Cedric Alexander
Cesaro
Curt Hawkins – RAW Tag Team Champion
Dana Brooke
Dash Wilder
Dean Ambrose
Dolph Ziggler
Drew McIntyre
EC3
Eric Young
Erik – WWE NXT Tag Team Champion
Fandango
Goldust
Gran Metalik
Heath Slater
Ivar – WWE NXT Tag Team Champion
Jason Jordan
Jey Uso
Jimmy Uso
Kalisto
Konnor
Kurt Angle
Lacey Evans
Lince Dorado
Lio Rush
Mojo Rawley
Naomi
Natalya
Nia Jax
Nikki Bella
No Way Jose
Rey Mysterio
Rezar
Rhyno
Ricochet
Ronda Rousey
Ruby Riott
Sami Zayn
Samoa Joe – WWE United States Champion
Sarah Logan
Sasha Banks
Scott Dawson
Seth Rollins – WWE Universal Champion
Tamina Snuka
The Miz
Titus O’Neil
Tyler Breeze
Viktor
Zack Ryder – RAW Tag Team Champion
SmackDown
Aiden English
Aleister Black
Alexander Wolfe
Ali
Andrade
Apollo Crews
Asuka
Bayley
Becky Lynch – RAW & SmackDown Women’s Champion
Big E
Big Show
Billie Kay – WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion
Buddy Murphy
Carmella
Chad Gable
Charlotte Flair
Daniel Bryan
Elias
Ember Moon
Epico Colon
Finn Balor – WWE Intercontinental Champion
Harper
Jeff Hardy – SmackDown Tag Team Champion
Jinder Mahal
Kairi Sane
Kane
Karl Anderson
Kevin Owens
Killian Dain
Kofi Kingston – WWE Champion
Lana
Lars Sullivan
Liv Morgan
Luke Gallows
Mandy Rose
Maryse
Matt Hardy – SmackDown Tag Team Champion
Mickie James
Otis
Paige
Peyton Royce – WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion
Primo Colon
R-Truth
Randy Orton
Roman Reigns
Rowan
Rusev
Samir Singh
Sheamus
Shelton Benjamin
Shinsuke Nakamura
Sin Cara
Sonya Deville
Sunil Singh
Tucker
Xavier Woods
Zelina Vega