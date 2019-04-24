It was announced on tonight’s WWE SmackDown that Jinder Mahal and The Singh Brothers have also joined the blue brand in the 2019 Superstar Shakeup.

Here’s a list of the roster additions from the 2019 Superstar Shakeup:

RAW: AJ Styles, The Miz, Ricochet, Erik and Ivar of The Viking Raiders, Rey Mysterio, Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso of The Usos, Naomi, EC3, Lacey Evans, Eric Young, Cedric Alexander, WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe, Cesaro

SmackDown: Roman Reigns, Elias, WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor, Ember Moon, Bayley, Kairi Sane, Buddy Murphy, Lars Sullivan, Liv Morgan, Chad Gable, Apollo Crews, Mickie James, Otis and Tucker of Heavy Machinery, Andrade, Zelina Vega, Aleister Black, Jinder Mahal, Samir Singh and Sunil Singh of The Singh Brothers

Below are the updated RAW and SmackDown rosters coming out of this week’s RAW and SmackDown episodes, according to the official WWE website:

RAW

AJ Styles

Akam

Alexa Bliss

Alicia Fox

Baron Corbin

Becky Lynch – RAW & SmackDown Women’s Champion

Bo Dallas

Bobby Lashley

Robert Roode

Braun Strowman

Bray Wyatt

Brie Bella

Brock Lesnar

Cedric Alexander

Cesaro

Curt Hawkins – RAW Tag Team Champion

Dana Brooke

Dash Wilder

Dean Ambrose

Dolph Ziggler

Drew McIntyre

EC3

Eric Young

Erik – WWE NXT Tag Team Champion

Fandango

Goldust

Gran Metalik

Heath Slater

Ivar – WWE NXT Tag Team Champion

Jason Jordan

Jey Uso

Jimmy Uso

Kalisto

Konnor

Kurt Angle

Lacey Evans

Lince Dorado

Lio Rush

Mojo Rawley

Naomi

Natalya

Nia Jax

Nikki Bella

No Way Jose

Rey Mysterio

Rezar

Rhyno

Ricochet

Ronda Rousey

Ruby Riott

Sami Zayn

Samoa Joe – WWE United States Champion

Sarah Logan

Sasha Banks

Scott Dawson

Seth Rollins – WWE Universal Champion

Tamina Snuka

The Miz

Titus O’Neil

Tyler Breeze

Viktor

Zack Ryder – RAW Tag Team Champion

SmackDown

Aiden English

Aleister Black

Alexander Wolfe

Ali

Andrade

Apollo Crews

Asuka

Bayley

Becky Lynch – RAW & SmackDown Women’s Champion

Big E

Big Show

Billie Kay – WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion

Buddy Murphy

Carmella

Chad Gable

Charlotte Flair

Daniel Bryan

Elias

Ember Moon

Epico Colon

Finn Balor – WWE Intercontinental Champion

Harper

Jeff Hardy – SmackDown Tag Team Champion

Jinder Mahal

Kairi Sane

Kane

Karl Anderson

Kevin Owens

Killian Dain

Kofi Kingston – WWE Champion

Lana

Lars Sullivan

Liv Morgan

Luke Gallows

Mandy Rose

Maryse

Matt Hardy – SmackDown Tag Team Champion

Mickie James

Otis

Paige

Peyton Royce – WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion

Primo Colon

R-Truth

Randy Orton

Roman Reigns

Rowan

Rusev

Samir Singh

Sheamus

Shelton Benjamin

Shinsuke Nakamura

Sin Cara

Sonya Deville

Sunil Singh

Tucker

Xavier Woods

Zelina Vega