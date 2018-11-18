WWE Makes Late Changes To RAW & SmackDown Survivor Series Teams?

Naomi revealed during tonight’s WWE Survivor Series Kickoff pre-show that Mandy Rose will be the final member of the women’s Team SmackDown. Naomi also announced that she is the new Team Captain for the blue brand women’s team.

In news on the women’s team for the red brand, there was a backstage fight between Natalya and Ruby Riott. Team Captain Alexa Bliss, who is not wrestling tonight, threatened to remove them from the team if they could not get along. Bliss never stated they were pulled from the team but as seen below, WWE had a graphic that showed them pulled. Natalya also tweeted on the matter.

It looks like the women’s match will now feature Captain Naomi, Rose, Sonya Deville, Asuka and Carmella vs. Nia Jax, Tamina Snuka and Mickie James. There’s no word yet on if Bliss will announce replacements for Natalya and Riott, or if they will work the match.

I’m disappointed and beyond fed up. I was so excited to be on #TeamRaw. I like how @RubyRiottWWE can say whatever the hell she wants about me and my family but I can’t stand up for myself without being punished. Thanks @AlexaBliss_WWE for absolutely nothing✌️ — Nattie (@NatbyNature) November 18, 2018