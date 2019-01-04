WWE Makes Top Offer To Kenny Omega?, News On All Elite Possibly Working With Other Groups

It will be interesting to see what happens with Kenny Omega now that he dropped the IWGP Heavyweight Title to Hiroshi Tanahashi at today’s New Japan Pro Wrestling Wrestle Kingdom 13 event.

Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Omega is a “wildcard” talent as All Elite Wrestling wants him, NJPW wants him and WWE wants him. WWE reportedly made a “fantastic offer” to Omega but there’s no solid word yet on what he was offered. We noted before that WWE has made a significant developmental offer to one top indie talent but there’s no word yet on if that report was referring to Omega.

There is scheduled to be a meeting between AEW, NJPW and ROH officials this weekend to see about how they might work together going forward. Meltzer speculated they all want to work together and it would be possible, if they can get past the political and other issues.