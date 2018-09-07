WWE On Why Mick Foley Is Returning To RAW

As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley will return to RAW on Monday’s show in New Orleans.

WWE announced the following on the appearance and why Foley is returning to the red brand:

Mick Foley relives Hell in a Cell history

As Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman take their rivalry inside Hell in a Cell for the first time ever, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley — who infamously soared off the top of the diabolical structure two decades ago — returns to Raw to commemorate the 20th anniversary of that grueling and iconic Hell in a Cell Match against The Undertaker at King of the Ring 1998.

What advice will Mrs. Foley’s Baby Boy impart to the Superstars preparing to do battle inside the cell’s terrifying confines, and how will he celebrate one of the most brutal matches in the history of sports-entertainment?

