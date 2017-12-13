WWE Mixed Match Challenge Promo, Troops Triple Threat Confirmed, SmackDown

– As noted, WWE announced today that a new weekly in-ring series, Mixed Match Challenge, will premiere on Tuesday, January 16th at 10pm EST for the Facebook Watch platform. We have full details on the format of the show and the participants at this link. Below is the first promo for the tournament:

– WWE has officially announced a Triple Threat with Ruby Riott vs. Carmella vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair for Thursday’s 15th annual Tribute to The Troops. As noted, they previously confirmed a six-man main event for the two-hour special that airs on the USA Network, featuring The Shield vs. Samoa Joe and RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar.

– The Paralyzed Veterans of America organization is sponsoring a unique WWE experience to be won for next week’s SmackDown in Newark, NJ. Fans can bid now on the package that includes a meet & greet with a WWE Superstar, two tickets to the show, a replica title belt, a signed commemorative chair and more. The current bid is $500 and the package has an estimated value of $2,500. Details are at the link below: