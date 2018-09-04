WWE Mixed Match Challenge Season 2 Teams & Full Details

WWE has announced that Mixed Match Challenge will return on Tuesday, September 18 on Facebook Watch.

The second season will feature 14 episodes and will air at 10pm EST each week. A pre-show will air at 9:50pm EST. Each 30-minute episode will feature two matches.

Below are the teams for the second season:

RAW

Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss

Bobby Lashley and Sasha Banks

Finn Balor and Bayley

Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox

Kevin Owens and Natalya

SmackDown

The Miz and Asuka

Jimmy Uso and Naomi

Rusev and Lana

WWE Champion AJ Styles and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair

R-Truth and Carmella

Below is WWE’s full announcement on the second season of MMC:

Superstar teams revealed for an exciting new season of WWE Mixed Match Challenge, debuting Sept. 18 on Facebook Watch

An exciting new season of WWE Mixed Match Challenge that will stream live in the United States and for the first time in Germany, Mexico, Australia, France, Indonesia, Philippines, Spain, Thailand and Vietnam, beginning Tuesday, Sept. 18, at 10 ET/7 PT, with a special WWE MMC Pre-Show starting at 9:50 ET has been announced.

The 14-episode series will air on Facebook Watch and feature WWE Superstars from Raw and SmackDown LIVE competing in a round robin-style Mixed Tag Team Elimination Tournament in which all teams will face each other. Each 30-minute episode will feature two matches.

WWE Mixed Match Challenge is a Raw vs. SmackDown LIVE round robin tournament where male and female Superstars team up to determine which combination of strength, skill, athleticism and experience reigns supreme. Each showdown in the competition will follow traditional Mixed Tag Team Match rules: When tagged, male Superstars face off with the opposing team’s male competitor, and female Superstars battle fellow female competitors.

The teams from Monday Night Raw will include returning tandem Braun Strowman & Alexa Bliss as well as new combinations, including Bobby Lashley & Sasha Banks, Finn Bálor & Bayley, Jinder Mahal & Alicia Fox and fellow Canadians Kevin Owens & Natalya.

The teams from SmackDown LIVE will include the returning tandems of inaugural WWE MMC winners The Miz & Asuka, Jimmy Uso & Naomi, and Rusev & Lana. In addition, the competition will see exciting new combinations, including WWE Champion AJ Styles & SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair and R-Truth & Carmella.

Each season 2 episode will reflect a progressive approach to production, with elements optimized for mobile consumption, experimentation and social interaction, including the ability for fans to engage with Superstars during the show. Fans will have the opportunity to vote to impact and influence the show for all 14 episodes on Facebook throughout the season.

The unique storylines for Mixed Match Challenge season 2 will continue between episodes across WWE’s Facebook Pages with short-form videos and social content. WWE will also promote and recap the series across its extensive digital and social footprint, including on the Mixed Match Challenge Facebook Watch Page.

Don’t miss an all new season of WWE Mixed Match Challenge, airing LIVE exclusively on Facebook Watch, beginning Tuesday, Sept. 18, at 10 ET/7 PT, with a special WWE MMC Pre-Show at 9:50 ET.