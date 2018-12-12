WWE MMC Semifinals Wrap In Week 13, How Was Season 2 Viewership?, Week 13 Videos, More

Week 13 of WWE’s Mixed Match Challenge Season 2 saw the MMC Semifinals wrap with the finals being confirmed for Sunday’s WWE TLC pay-per-view. As noted, Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox defeated Apollo Crews and Bayley while R-Truth and Carmella defeated The Miz and Asuka.
Season 2 of MMC will wrap on Sunday at the TLC pay-per-view as R-Truth and Carmella take on Mahal and Fox. The winners will earn the #30 spots in the men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches at the 2019 Royal Rumble pay-per-view, plus a vacation to anywhere in the world, at least in the storylines.
This season was filled with injuries and replacements. Braun Strowman was replaced by Curt Hawkins, Finn Balor was replaced by Crews, Kevin Owens was replaced by Bobby Roode and AJ Styles was replaced by Jeff Hardy.
Live Facebook Watch viewership for this week’s episode peaked at 17,700 live viewers. This is down from last week’s high of 44,700 live viewers. The high for this season was 74,400 live viewers in Week 6 and the low for the season was the 14,000 live viewers in Week 10. Live viewership for season 2 was down from season 1 as the season 1 premiere peaked at 135,600 live viewers.
Below is a breakdown of where live Facebook Watch viewership peaked each week. We did not receive data for week 2.
Week 1: 52,500
Week 2: N/A
Week 3: 42,800
Week 4: 72,000
Week 5: 74,400
Week 6: 35,000
Week 7: 67,000
Week 8: 17,700 (aired live during the day from England)
Week 9: 54,300
Week 10: 14,000
Week 11: 17,400
Week 12: 44,700
Week 13: 17,700
The updated MMC Season 2 standings look like this:
RAW:
* Curt Hawkins and Ember Moon (4 wins, 1 loss – eliminated during Playoffs)
* Bobby Lashley and Mickie James (3 wins, 2 losses – eliminated during Playoffs)
* Bobby Roode and Natalya (0 wins, 4 losses – did not make it to Playoffs)
* Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox (3 wins, 3 losses – going to the finals)
* Apollo Crews and Bayley (3 wins, 3 losses, eliminated in the semifinals)
SmackDown:
* Jeff Hardy and Charlotte Flair (4 wins, 1 loss – eliminated during Playoffs)
* The Miz and Asuka (4 wins, 2 losses – eliminated in the semifinals)
* Jimmy Uso and Naomi (2 wins, 3 losses – eliminated during Playoffs)
* R-Truth and Carmella (3 wins, 3 losses – going to the finals)
* Rusev and Lana (0 wins, 4 losses – did not make it to Playoffs)
Below are clips from this week’s episode:
Let's get the #WWEMMC Semifinals going!@WWEApollo joins @itsBayleyWWE, and they'll face @AliciaFoxy & @JinderMahal right now on @Facebook Watch!
Head over to https://t.co/SjudOcDWH1 to watch it LIVE! pic.twitter.com/rPO22Dfnj8
— WWE (@WWE) December 12, 2018
.@WWEApollo out here showing #WWEMMC what he's all about! pic.twitter.com/Yi8PcI9AZ2
— WWE (@WWE) December 12, 2018
They've done it!
We'll see @AliciaFoxy & @JinderMahal THIS SUNDAY at #WWETLC for the FINALS of #WWEMMC Season 2! pic.twitter.com/2BY4zeCaou
— WWE (@WWE) December 12, 2018
If @mikethemiz & @WWEAsuka want to win #WWEMMC AGAIN… they'll need to take down @CarmellaWWE and @RonKillings RIGHT NOW on @Facebook Watch! pic.twitter.com/4UcszJQ55H
— WWE (@WWE) December 12, 2018
Not even @WWEAsuka can reject a DANCE BREAK invitation from @CarmellaWWE & @RonKillings! #WWEMMC @mikethemiz pic.twitter.com/pDUcyzt0xe
— WWE (@WWE) December 12, 2018
What has @mikethemiz just done?!??! @WWEAsuka @CarmellaWWE @RonKillings #WWEMMC pic.twitter.com/cijGxHB4id
— WWE (@WWE) December 12, 2018
See you Sunday, @CarmellaWWE & @RonKillings.
They've secured a place in the Finals of #WWEMMC at #WWETLC! pic.twitter.com/0lWrS4FN7G
— WWE (@WWE) December 12, 2018