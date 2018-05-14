WWE Money In The Bank Spoiler Updates

Today’s WWE RAW tapings from London, England saw Kevin Owens, Alexa Bliss and Bobby Roode qualify for the Money In the Bank Ladder Matches that will take place next month.

MITB takes place on June 17th from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL. Below is the updated card coming out of today’s RAW tapings:

Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Braun Strowman vs. Finn Balor vs. The Miz vs. Rusev vs. Kevin Owens vs. Bobby Roode vs. 2 Superstars TBA (both from SmackDown)

Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Ember Moon vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Alexa Bliss vs. 5 Superstars TBA (2 from RAW, 3 from SmackDown)

WWE Title Match

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. AJ Styles

RAW Women’s Title Match

Ronda Rousey vs. Nia Jax