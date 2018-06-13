WWE Money In The Bank Title Match Moved To The Kickoff

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers has been moved from the WWE Money In the Bank main card to the Kickoff pre-show. The pre-show begins at the new start time of 6pm EST and the main pay-per-view card now begins at 7pm EST.
The 2018 WWE MITB pay-per-view takes place on June 17th from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL. Below is the updated confirmed card:
Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match
Braun Strowman vs. Finn Balor vs. The Miz vs. Rusev vs. Kevin Owens vs. Bobby Roode vs. a member of The New Day vs. Samoa Joe
Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match
Ember Moon vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Becky Lynch vs. Natalya vs. Lana vs. Naomi vs. Sasha Banks
Last Man Standing Match for the WWE Title
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. AJ Styles
WWE Intercontinental Title Match
Elias vs. Seth Rollins
RAW Women’s Title Match
Ronda Rousey vs. Nia Jax
SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Asuka vs. Carmella
Roman Reigns vs. Jinder Mahal
Sami Zayn vs. Bobby Lashley
Big Cass vs. Daniel Bryan
Kickoff Pre-show: SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. The Bludgeon Brothers