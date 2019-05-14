Sami Zayn defeated Braun Strowman in tonight’s Falls Count Anywhere RAW main event to earn Braun’s spot in the men’s MITB Ladder Match at Sunday’s WWE Money In the Bank Ladder Match.

The stipulation was set earlier in the night by Shane McMahon. Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin ended up helping Zayn win the match. Sami will be joined in the men’s MITB Ladder Match by McIntyre, Corbin, Ricochet, Randy Orton, Ali, Andrade and WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor.

The 2019 WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view takes place on Sunday from the XL Center in Hartford, CT. Below is the updated card coming out of tonight’s go-home RAW:

Men’s MITB Ladder Match

Sami Zayn vs. Ricochet vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Baron Corbin vs. Randy Orton vs. Ali vs. Andrade vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor

Women’s MITB Ladder Match

Natalya vs. Dana Brooke vs. Naomi vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Mandy Rose vs. Bayley vs. Ember Moon vs. Carmella

WWE Universal Title Match

AJ Styles vs. Seth Rollins (c)

WWE Title Match

Kevin Owens vs. Kofi Kingston (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Lacey Evans vs. Becky Lynch (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Rey Mysterio vs. Samoa Joe (c)

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Ariya Daivari vs. Tony Nese (c)

Steel Cage Match

The Miz vs. Shane McMahon

Roman Reigns vs. Elias