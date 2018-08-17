WWE Moving Forward With Horsewomen vs. Horsewomen Plans, Backstage News On MMA Horsewomen

It looks like WWE will finally do the Four Horsewomen vs. Four Horsewomen match at the Survivor Series pay-per-view on November 18 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

WWE’s Horsewomen are Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Bayley and Becky Lynch while MMA’s Horsewomen are Ronda Rousey, WWE NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler, Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke. Angles were planned and filmed for the match in 2017 but the match never happened. There’s been recent talk of doing the match and word is that teases are being sent out.

Regarding Duke and Shafir in NXT, both are being praised for their work. Shafir has had just two matches so far and Duke hasn’t wrestled anything but practice matches. Duke was set to make her NXT live event debut along with Shafir at a live event in Largo, FL last month but Duke was pulled from the show due to a minor injury. Duke impressed people with a practice match at the WWE Performance Center and some believe she is a “prodigy” at pro wrestling. There’s also feelings that Rousey is great on the big stage, when the match is completely laid out, and that Baszler is definitely ready. The Observer adds that some people believe Duke will end up being the best of the four.

There’s also potential for a Horsewomen angle at the first-ever all-women’s Evolution pay-per-view a few weeks earlier on October 28 but word is that the actual match will take place at the Survivor Series.