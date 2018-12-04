WWE Moving Forward With Women’s Tag Team Titles, Triple H Revels WWE TTTT Performance

– WWE continues to drop hints on the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles being introduced soon. Alexa Bliss hosted another Open Forum on tonight’s RAW that saw Sasha Banks and Bayley answer questions from fans in the crowd. When asked about changes coming to the division in 2019, Bayley said she would like for them to become the first-ever WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. This could be a sign that they are planning to finally introduce the straps next year, perhaps in time for a big reveal at WrestleMania 35. Above is video from tonight’s segment with Bliss, Bayley, Banks and Charly Caruso.

– As seen below, country music artist Morgan Wallen was in attendance for this week’s RAW in Houston and it was revealed that he will perform at the 16th annual WWE Tribute to the Troops event, which tapes on Tuesday from Fort Hood in Texas. There’s still no word yet on when the 2018 TTTT will air but we will keep you updated. Triple H tweeted the following photo with Wallen: