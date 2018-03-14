WWE MSG Card For This Weekend, Super Troopers On WWE Game Night (Photos), SmackDown Top 10

– Below are the top 10 moments from last night’s WWE SmackDown in Indianapolis:

– Below is the updated line-up for Friday’s WWE live event from Madison Square Garden in New York City. This is a RAW brand live event with SmackDown Superstars added as special attractions.

* Kane vs. Braun Strowman vs. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar

* WWE Champion AJ Styles & Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn

* Titus Worldwide vs. The New Day vs. RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar

* Sasha Banks vs. RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss

* Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Finn Balor vs.. Curtis Axel, Bo Dallas, WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz

* John Cena & Nikki Bella vs. Elias & Bayley

Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt had been advertised for the six-man match to make it an eight-man match but they were pulled, apparently just this week. No word yet on if they will still be working the show.

– A new episode of WWE Game Night was filmed on Tuesday to promote the upcoming Super Troopers 2 movie, which hits theaters on April 20th. Host Heath Slater and referee John Cone led the game of dodgeball, featuring 5 Super Troopers vs. Sami Zayn, Tyler Breeze, Fandango, Tye Dillinger and Renee Young. No word yet on when the episode will be released but below are photos from filming: