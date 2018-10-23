WWE To Name A New Universal Champion At Crown Jewel Following Roman Reigns Announcement

As noted, Roman Reigns opened tonight’s WWE RAW in Providence by announcing that he’s taking time off to once again battle leukemia, which he’s lived with for the past 11 years as it’s been in remission since late 2008. Reigns relinquished the WWE Universe Title but made it clear that this was not a retirement speech, that he will be back home at WWE “very, very soon.”

WWE has announced that the vacant WWE Universal Title will be decided at Crown Jewel on November 2 when Brock Lesnar takes on Braun Strowman in singles action. This match was previously a Triple Threat with Reigns defending.

The WWE Crown Jewel pay-per-view takes place on Friday, November 2 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at the 25,000-seat King Saud University Stadium. Below is the current card:

Vacant WWE Universal Title Match

Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman

WWE Title Match

Daniel Bryan vs. AJ Styles

DX (Triple H and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels) vs. The Brothers of Destruction (The Undertaker and Kane)

WWE World Cup: One-Night Eight-Man Tournament

RAW: John Cena, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins, RAW Tag Team Champion Dolph Ziggler

SmackDown: Randy Orton, Jeff Hardy, Rey Mysterio, The Miz