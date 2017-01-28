WWE Names Nikki Bella Executive Producer Of Total Divas

On Friday, WWE announced that longtime Superstar Nikki Bella has been named the Executive Producer of Total Divas when the show returns on April 5th for its’ sixth season.

WWE issued the following press release about the news:

Total Divas returns April 5, Nikki Bella confirmed as Executive Producer

Nikki Bella is going behind the scenes when Total Divas returns this spring. In addition to starring in E!’s reality TV sensation, the record-setting former Divas Champion will serve as an Executive Producer when the show returns for the back half of Season 6 on Wednesday, April 5.

“I am honored and excited to have been made an executive producer on Total Divas,” said Nikki in a statement. “As a pioneer of the show, I want to use my expertise and creativity not only in front of the cameras but behind as well and my goal is to continue to make Total Divas one of the best reality programs on television.”

When last we left Total Divas on this week’s mid-season finale, The Fearless One had been cleared to return to the ring by her doctors, but not by WWE officials. As a result, Nikki was set to continue her rehabilitation at the WWE Performance Center while the rest of the cast — Natalya, Eva Marie, Naomi, Paige, Renee Young, Lana and Maryse — waited to hear of their fates in the WWE Brand Extension Draft. Brie Bella, meanwhile, continued her efforts to start a family with husband Daniel Bryan.

“I’m very focused on my journey to inspire and empower women and I look at this as another step forward in doing so,” Nikki said of her involvement in the coming episodes. “I am grateful to WWE, E! and Bunim Murray for giving me this amazing opportunity.”

Total Divas returns Wednesday, April 5, on E!.