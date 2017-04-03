WWE Network Announcement Today?, Finn Balor On His Return, Samoa Joe – WrestleMania

– Below is video of Finn Balor talking to the WWE Games crew at WrestleMania 33 Media Day in Orlando this past week. While Balor has been working WWE live events for a few weeks now, he did not appear at WrestleMania 33 and has not been on RAW since suffering the injury last summer. Balor says he is 100% cleared to return, 100% physically fit and 100% ready. Balor then comments on his “Finn Freeze” poses and his recent “My Son Is a WWE Superstar” episode. He also mentions that his WWE 24 special should air in late May.

– As noted, WWE will hold a conference call later today to discuss the WWE Network subscriber count and other happenings coming out of WrestleMania 33. PWInsider notes that today may be when WWE announces a new pricing tier for the Network as a way to introduce indie content to the Network. The UK’s PROGRESS and Insane Championship Wrestling are set for that tier.

– It was believed that Samoa Joe would make some sort of appearance at WrestleMania 33 but that did not happen. Below is a photo of Joe backstage at The Ultimate Thrill Ride with rapper Wale: