WWE Network Subscriber Count Announced On Post-WrestleMania Conference Call

WWE executives at the company headquarters in Stamford, CT held a post-WrestleMania 33 conference call today where they discussed the growth of the WWE Network.

WWE Financial Officer George Barrios spoke on the call about the huge success of WrestleMania 33, and says the event drove new subscriptions to the WWE Network. He says the Network now has “nearly 2 million” subscribers, and subscriptions are up 11% domestically from this time last year. The official numbers are 1,949,000 subscribers of the WWE Network in total, with 1,661,000 of those being paid subscriptions.

WWE Chief Revenue & Marketing Officer Michelle Wilson chimed in to say the company is pleased with how the Network is progressing, and says they’ll continue to “super serve” new programming.