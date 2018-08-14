WWE News & Notes: Dean Ambrose Wrestles After RAW, WWE & Ronda Rousey On The Anvil, Matt Hardy

– It’s worth noting that this week’s RAW did not open up with a graphic for WWE Legend Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart, who passed away on Monday morning at the age of 63. The show did open with Ronda Rousey, who came out and mentioned Anvil’s passing to send a message of support to her friend Natalya. This led to RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss coming out with Alicia Fox to trade promos with Rousey. Rousey then introduced Bliss’ opponent for the opening match, Ember Moon. The show was scheduled to feature Natalya vs. Bliss in a non-title match but WWE pulled the match from their listing as soon as Neidhart’s passing was announced. Below is video of Rousey paying tribute to The Anvil in the opening segment:

– Below is the tribute video package for Neidhart that aired on RAW:

– The dark main event after this week’s SummerSlam go-home RAW in Greensboro, NC saw Dean Ambrose return to the ring. Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Finn Balor and Braun Strowman defeated Kevin Owens, Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre and WWE Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler in eight-man action. The finish saw Strowman, Rollins and Balor hit finishers on their SummerSlam opponents while Ambrose hit Corbin with Dirty Deeds for the pin. As noted, Ambrose returned on this week’s RAW and will be in Rollins’ corner on Sunday for the SummerSlam match against Ziggler, who will have McIntyre in his corner.

– Below is the latest Woken Word of the Week video from Matt Hardy. This week’s word is circumjacent.