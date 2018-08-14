WWE News & Notes: Dean Ambrose’s Return, Kevin Owens Hides In A Car (Video), More

– Below are the top 10 moments from last night’s SummerSlam go-home edition of WWE RAW in Greensboro:

– Cathy Kelley previews tonight’s SummerSlam go-home edition of WWE SmackDown in this new video:

– WWE posted this video of Mike Rome catching Kevin Owens hiding from Braun Strowman after last night’s RAW. Owens and Jinder Mahal lost to Strowman and Finn Balor on the show. Owens rants on how he’s close to regaining the WWE Universal Title but first he needs to win the Money In the Bank contract from Strowman at SummerSlam on Sunday.

– WWE kept Dean Ambrose hidden from everyone at last night’s RAW in Greensboro, according to PWInsider. Ambrose is back full-time now and will be in Seth Rollins’ corner for the SummerSlam match with WWE Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler on Sunday. Drew McIntyre will be in Ziggler’s corner. As noted, Ambrose wrestled his first match since December 2017 after last night’s RAW went off the air. He teamed with Rollins, Strowman and Balor to defeat Owens, Ziggler, McIntyre and Baron Corbin.

– Indie star John Skyler was the man who played Ricky Roberts in the RAW segment with Elias and Bobby Lashley last night. The security guards during the opening segment with Ronda Rousey were also North Carolina indie wrestlers. The two larger guards were Zane Dawson and Dave Dawson, The Dawson Brothers. One of the other guards was played by Jason James. Skyler tweeted the following after the show: