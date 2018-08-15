WWE News & Notes: Go-Home NXT, Veteran Working At The WWE Performance Center, More

– Below is new video of Aiden English sending a message to Rusev and Lana after this week’s WWE SmackDown. The show saw English lose to Andrade “Cien” Almas while Rusev and Lana watched from the back. English says he doesn’t know what happened on SmackDown, doesn’t know what to do, doesn’t know who he is anymore and doesn’t know where he stands with Lana and Rusev, and all he can say is he tried.

– As noted, next week’s WWE 205 Live will feature the rubber match between Noam Dar and TJP. Below is new video of TJP talking to Kayla Braxton about the match. TJP says it sounds like music when he wrestles but it sounds like a library when Dar is in the ring.

– The following matches were taped for tonight’s WWE NXT episode, the final show before “Takeover: Brooklyn IV” on Saturday:

* The Street Profits vs. The Mighty

* Kairi Sane vs. Aliyah

* Tyler Bate vs. NXT Tag Team Champion Roderick Strong

– Wrestling veteran Lance Storm is at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando this week to work as a guest trainer. He tweeted the following: