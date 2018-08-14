WWE News & Notes: Michael Cole On Renee Young, RAW Tag Team Finished?, The Revival, More

– Below is new video of The Revival talking to Mike Rome after last night’s WWE RAW. Rome asks about their title shot against RAW Tag Team Champions The B Team at SummerSlam.

Scott Dawson says it’s an honor to go to SummerSlam to fight for the titles but they shouldn’t have to because they had the Triple Threat won on RAW until The B Team stole the pin to retain. Dash Wilder says they should be defending the titles at SummerSlam, not fighting for them, because they were robbed. Dawson talks about having family in the Greensboro Coliseum last night, and recalls how he made his in-ring debut in Greensboro years ago. Dawson says they may have got robbed but to find out about the SummerSlam title shot in Greensboro, it doesn’t get any sweeter than that. Dash says we better believe that The Revival is walking out with the titles because The B Team is good but they’re not The Revival.

– Michael Cole took to Twitter today and wrote the following praise for Renee Young and Corey Graves after Renee served as guest commentator for last night’s RAW:

Words can not express how proud I am of @ReneeYoungWWE. What she accomplished last night is no easy feat. That chair is a tough one to sit in. She brought poise, professionalism, a refreshing view. Renee and @WWEGraves were a great team. Thanks for helping me feel young again — Michael Cole (@MichaelCole) August 14, 2018

– We’ve noted how Matt Hardy has been posting cryptic tweets about his in-ring future and a possible reunion of The Hardys. He tweeted the following last night and fueled the rumors of the end of his tag team with Bray Wyatt:

Thank you for everything, my COMPEER.. I shall miss you, @WWEBrayWyatt. pic.twitter.com/RYk8E6HCRe — #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) August 14, 2018

– As noted, Kofi Kingston is celebrating his 37th birthday today. WWE posted this video looking at the 5 greatest moments from Kofi’s career: