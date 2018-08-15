WWE News & Notes: Next Week’s 205 Live, WWE London Matches For Special Event, Seth Rollins, Takeove

– WWE posted this video of Seth Rollins hosting a CrossFit session with 50 members of the WWE Universe in Shanghai, China this past weekend:

– Next week’s WWE 205 Live episode will feature the rubber match between TJP and Noam Dar plus a Tornado Tag Team Match with Buddy Murphy & Tony Nese vs. Kalisto & Lince Dorado.

– The following matches have been announced for the WWE live event from the O2 Arena in London, England on Wednesday, August 29. This will be a non-televised one-night only event, not a part of any tour and WWE’s only show in London this summer.

* Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler vs. Seth Rollins

* RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss vs. Ronda Rousey

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander vs. Drew Gulak

* Finn Balor vs. Baron Corbin

* Elias vs. Bobby Lashley

* Titus Worldwide vs. The Revival

* The Riott Squad vs. Natalya, Nia Jax and Ember Moon

* Appearances by RAW Tag Team Champions The B Team, Bray Wyatt, Bobby Roode, Jinder Mahal, Mickie James, Sasha Banks and Bayley

– Below is a promo for Saturday’s WWE NXT “Takeover: Brooklyn IV” event from the Barclays Center: