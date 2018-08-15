WWE News & Notes: Samoa Joe Special, Rusev On Working The SummerSlam Pre-Show, More

– The second episode of WWE Chronicle will premiere on the WWE Network at 3pm EST on Friday in the on-demand section, focusing on Samoa Joe. It will air on the live feed at 8pm EST that night. The first documentary-style Chronicle episode premiered back in April and featured current WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura. Below is the synopsis for the one-hour episode on Joe:

“Samoa Joe’s journey from the day after WrestleMania to the eve of his WWE Championship Match against AJ Styles at SummerSlam 2018.”

– “Vicious” by Halestorm has been announced as the official theme song for WWE’s 2018 Mae Young Classic.

– The Ticketmaster pre-sale for the WWE Evolution pay-per-view will begin on Tuesday, August 21. We will post the pre-sale code when it’s available. Tickets will go on sale to the general public next Friday at 10am and will range from $24.50 to $454.50. WWE’s first-ever all-women’s pay-per-view will take place on October 28 from the Nassau Coliseum on Long Island. Evolution will feature the finals of The Mae Young Classic and more.

– Rusev took to Twitter this week and wrote the following on his match being on the WWE SummerSlam Kickoff pre-show. Rusev and Lana vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas and Zelina Vega will join Drew Gulak vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander and The Revival vs. RAW Tag Team Champions The B Team on the pre-show.