WWE News & Notes: SummerSlam Week Photos, Ronda Rousey WWE PC Video, Triple H, More

– WWE posted this new video of Ronda Rousey at the WWE Performance Center training for Sunday’s SummerSlam match with RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss:

– Below is a new promo for the Coliseum Home Video Classics addititon for the WWE Network on WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels:

All the retro HBK you can ask for is now on @WWENetwork thanks to HOME VIDEO CLASSICS! https://t.co/WdoVKoJ223 pic.twitter.com/HEmEK5bbAa — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) August 15, 2018

– Below is a WWE Network Hidden Gem addition for this week, featuring Samoa Joe vs. Tommy Dreamer in 2001 with Joe’s UPW Heavyweight Title on the line.

– Triple H and Cathy Kelley will be going live on Facebook for an interview on Saturday night after the WWE NXT “Takeover: Brooklyn IV” event. We will have coverage of the interview after our coverage of the big Takeover event.

– SummerSlam Week rolls on in the New York City area with various events being held. SmackDown Women’s Champion Carmella, WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and Bobby Lashley will be at the New York Stock Exchange later today to ring the Closing Bell. There will also be a “Be a STAR” anti-bullying rally today at the Boys & Girls Club of Kips Bay with Stephanie McMahon, Charly Caruso, Nia Jax, Titus O’Neil and WWE Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler. The third annual Hire Heroes USA Veteran Career Panel & Networking Event takes place today at NBCUniversal’s 30 Rock headquarters with Corey Graves hosting. WWE Ambassador Dana Warrior will also appear, along with Big Show and WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry.

Below are photos and videos from the various events that have taken place this week – the O.A.R. concert to benefit Connor’s Cure, the Brooklyn Hospital Center visit (with Titus Worldwide, Dana and RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss), the UNICEF Kid Power event in Paterson, NJ (with Henry, Big Show, Jax and Ember Moon), WWE’s appearance at the New York Yankees batting practice from Yankee Stadium (with Charlotte Flair, Lashley and WWE Champion AJ Styles).

It was such an honor to introduce @ofarevolution last night. Every member of the band is so incredibly talented, they give it everything they’ve got on stage and then some! O.A.R. killed it last night! And then the BIG surprise, @TheKingDMC! Thank you for an unforgettable night! pic.twitter.com/79mSWlp3w7 — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) August 14, 2018

Thank you @TackleKidsCancr for hosting us at @HackensackUMC today visiting true @WWE Superstars – pediatric cancer patients! pic.twitter.com/IcKBVOR73E — WWE Community (@WWECommunity) August 14, 2018

Thank you @official_tbhc for hosting us today! We’re so lucky we were able to meet so many amazing heroes! @BrooklynNets #SummerSlam #WWEHero pic.twitter.com/Pb4DfxbQ23 — WWE Community (@WWECommunity) August 14, 2018

Smiles everywhere at @official_tbhc today as the @WWE and @BrooklynNets join forces to give kids a memorable afternoon. pic.twitter.com/pGjfkUUyT1 — Dan Serafin (@DanSerafin) August 14, 2018