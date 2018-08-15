WWE News & Notes: Superstar Undergoes Surgery, AJ Styles – Samoa Joe Angle, Seth Rollins On Dean Ambrose, More

– Below is new video of Jeff Hardy talking to Kayla Braxton after his win over Shelton Benjamin on this week’s WWE SmackDown. Hardy addressed the match with WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura at SummerSlam on Sunday.

“My first trick is not to wrap my elbows this right because it really bothered me tonight,” Hardy said when asked about any tricks up his sleeve for Sunday. “But I got a win over Shelton Benjamin, here comes Shinsuke and you never know when that guy’s going to interfere. It’s The Enigma vs. The Artist at SummerSlam and I’m going in ever-ready.”

– WWE posted this video of WWE Champion AJ Styles trying to get at Samoa Joe backstage after the show went off the air. SmackDown ended with Joe leading a letter that was allegedly from Styles’ wife. Joe vs. Styles is scheduled to take place at WWE SummerSlam on Sunday.

– Becky Lynch took to Twitter and wrote the following on the SummerSlam Triple Threat with Charlotte Flair and SmackDown Women’s Champion Carmella on Sunday:

– Sin Cara revealed on Twitter that he underwent knee surgery with Dr. Jeffrey Dugas in Birmingham, Alabama on Tuesday. There’s no word yet on when he will be back in action. The SmackDown Superstar tweeted the following after the operation:

Hoy hicimos con el doctor Jeffrey Dugas unos pequeños ajustes en mi rodilla para volver con todo a mi terreno 🤼‍♂️. El cuerpo es sabio y te indica cuando parar ✋️. Pero también tiene memoria y sabe cuando volver 👊. pic.twitter.com/7yeYAWPHOs — Sin Cara (@SinCaraWWE) August 15, 2018

– Seth Rollins tweeted the following on Dean Ambrose making his return to WWE during Monday night’s RAW main event segment. As noted, Ambrose will be in Rollins’ corner for the SummerSlam match with WWE Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler on Sunday. Drew McIntyre will be in Ziggler’s corner.