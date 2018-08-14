WWE News & Notes: The Miz Gives Special Gift, CP3 At RAW, No Way Jose, SummerSlam Themes

– Below is a preview for tonight’s Miz & Mrs. episode with The Miz giving a special ring to Maryse as they prepare to become parents. The ring is inscribed with their daughter’s name, Monroe Sky.

– AJR’s “Burn The House Down” single has been announced as a WWE SummerSlam theme song. “Sweet Sensation” by Flo Rida was previously announced.

– WWE taped the following matches in Greensboro, NC for this week’s Main Event episode:

* No Way Jose vs. Curt Hawkins

* Heath Slater and Rhyno vs. The Ascension

– NBA star Chris Paul was in attendance for this week’s RAW in Greensboro, as seen below. CP3 is from nearby Winston-Salem, NC and has attended WWE events in the past.