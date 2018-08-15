WWE News & Notes: The Miz & Maryse Announcement, Natalya Thanks Fans, Dark Match, More

– As noted, there was a bat flying around the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, NC during last night’s RAW as Ronda Rousey was at ringside for Ember Moon vs. RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, which was the opening match. WWE posted this better video of the bat flying around and Rousey’s reaction:

– WWE stock was up 1.09% today, closing at $78.53 per share. Today’s high was $79.40 and the low was $77.52.

– The dark match before tonight’s WWE SmackDown in Greenville, SC saw The Usos defeat The Bar.

– The Miz and Maryse announced on tonight’s SmackDown that the USA Network has ordered “more episodes” of their Miz & Mrs. docuseries. No word yet on if this means there will be a second season or just more episodes in the current season. The first season was originally scheduled to feature 6 thirty-minute episodes. The 4th episode will air later tonight.

– Natalya took to social media today and posted a second message on her father passing away. As we’ve noted, WWE Legend Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart passed away at the age of 63 on Monday morning after a fall at his home in Florida. Natalya wrote the following, thanking everyone for their support and promising to keep The Anvil’s memory alive: