WWE News & Notes: Triple H & Stephanie McMahon Concert Photos, Superstars Respond To Paul Heyman, Jim Neidhart 10 Bell Salute, More

– As noted, Johnny Gargano is celebrating his 31st birthday today. Below is new video of WWE NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa sending a special happy birthday warning to Gargano ahead of their Last Man Standing match at Saturday’s “Takeover: Brooklyn IV” event at the Barclays Center. Ciampa says this will be the last time Gargano sees his wife and his parents because everything ends on Saturday.

– There was a ten-bell salute for WWE Legend Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart at last night’s WWE live event in Columbia, South Carolina. The Anvil passed away at the age of 63 after a fall at his home on Monday morning.

– Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and The Usos took to Twitter last night and wrote the following on the shout-outs from Paul Heyman during his promo with Roman Reigns. Heyman used The New Day’s “it’s a new day!” line and called The Usos the future of the tag team division. The SmackDown Superstars wrote the following:

Yo @HeymanHustle knows what's up. Rep that #SmackdownLive Tag team Division — Austin Creed (Its DragonCon Season!) (@XavierWoodsPhD) August 14, 2018

Always an honor to receive a shoutout from the God! @HeymanHustle https://t.co/MJxC15LcoG — King T’Kofi (@TrueKofi) August 14, 2018

– Below are photos and video of Triple H and Stephanie McMahon at the O.A.R. concert in New York City last night. The WWE power couple missed the SummerSlam go-home edition of RAW to attend the concert, which benefited Connor’s Cure and was a part of SummerSlam Week in the NYC-Metro area.