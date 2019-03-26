WWE Nixes SmackDown Match From Tonight’s Show?

As noted, WWE previously announced a Fatal 4 Way for tonight’s SmackDown episode with the winner going on to challenge SmackDown Women’s Champion Asuka at WrestleMania 35. The match was to feature Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Naomi and Carmella.

It looks like WWE may have nixed the match from tonight’s show. The match preview has been removed from the official SmackDown preview on WWE’s website and they also deleted a backstage promo from Carmella that was posted to Twitter to hype the match.

If the match was pulled, it appears to be a late change as the Carmella promo was tweeted and then deleted some time around 5-6pm ET. Another post to promote the match was pulled from Instagram this afternoon.

We cannot confirm that the match was pulled, but we should know more here soon. Stay tuned for live SmackDown coverage at 8pm ET.