WWE No Mercy 2017 Results & Live Discussion (9/24)

WWE No Mercy 2017 took place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California on September 24th, 2017.

WWE No Mercy Kickoff Show:

– The WWE No Mercy Kickoff Show opens up with a shot of the crowd lined up out the doors at the Staples Center. Renee Young, David Otunga, Jerry Lawler, and Sam Roberts.

– RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss will be in the Social Media Lounge on the pre-show panel tonight to field questions from fans.

– We see a pre-taped promo from Braun Strowman reiterating that he’s going to destroy WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar tonight in their match event match.

– Kurt Angle joins the pre-show panel, and is quickly interrupted by The Miz. The Miz cuts a promo on Angle and trashes him and his “son” Jason Jordan. Jerry Lawler shares and anecdote about him insulting Bret Hart’s parents and Bret whooping his butt for it. The Miz says Lawler is Lawler, and The Miz is The Miz and he’s the greatest intercontinental champion ever. The Miz promises to retain the IC Title tonight against Angle’s “loser son.”

– Finn Balor cuts a promo backstage where he says he’s an extraordinary man who can do extraordinary things, and tonight he’s going to do that against Bray Wyatt.

– Neville does an interview in the back where he says there won’t be a classic match between him and Enzo tonight. He says it will be a very quick affair because Enzo is no fighter. He says 205 Live isn’t about being a superstar, it’s about athleticism.

– Alexa Bliss does an interview backstage where he says there’s no fair in fighting and she’ll do whatever it takes to win her Fatal Five-Way match tonight.

– Elias Samson is out to the ring for a song about Los Angeles. He says as far as he’s concerned, he’s in hell right now being in LA. Apollo Crews comes out to interrupt and we have a match.

– Elias def. Apollo Crews: Crews throws Elias around early on with some arm drags, then he levels Elias with a dropkick. The fight spills out to the apron and Elias throws Apollo down to the floor. Elias takes Crews back in the ring and drops him with a lariat. Crews tries to mount a comeback, but Elias hits a mule kick that stuns crews. Elias tries to keep Crews grounded, but Apollo fires up and hits a series of clotheslines. Crews follows up with a kick and a knee to the face, then he drops Elias with a flying clothesline. Crews hits a standing shooting star press for a two count. Elias recovers and charges at Crews, but Crews drops him with a kick to the head. Crews misses a shot off the top and Elias capitalizes with a clothesline from behind. Elias follows up immediately with his finisher for the win. Elias goes to stomp down Crews after the match, but Titus runs in and chases off Elias.

– We’re shown a video package highlighting Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman’s history in WWE, and then Lesnar’s feud with Strowman.

– Paul Heyman does an interview in the back where he discusses what will happen tonight. He says Strowman is bigger, stronger, and badder than anyone Lesnar has ever faced. Heyman says that Strowman is the monster among men, but tonight we find out if the beast can take down that monster.

WWE No Mercy 2017

– The Miz (c) def. Jason Jordan: The Miz’s Intercontinental Title is on the line in this one. Jordan starts off strong and wrestles Miz down to the mat, then he lift Miz up from the ground into a vertical suplex. The fight goes out to ringside and The Miz lays out Jordan on the floor. Back in the ring, The Miz starts dropping knees on Jordan then puts him in a head lock. The Miz delivers a DDT to Jordan as the crowd chants “Who’s your daddy” at Jordan. Jordan tries to mount a comeback, but Miz dumps him to the outside. Back in the ring, The Miz delivers a series of kicks to Jordan until Jordan blocks one and throws Miz with a T-bone suplex. Jordan delivers some more suplexes, then rolls up Miz for a two count. Jordan ducks a clothesline then hits two Northern Lights suplex. The Miztourage tries to get involved from ringside, so Jordan suplexes The Miz right into them and knocks them over like bowling pins. Back in the ring, Jordan gets Miz in the Crippler Crossface but Miz reaches the ropes to break the hold. The Miz goes for a clothesline but Jordan catches him and throws him with a belly to belly overhead suplex. Jordan hits a spear in the corner, then he gets distracted by Bo Dallas climbing up the turnbuckle. Curtis Axel hits a cheap shot on Jordan while the ref is distracted, and Miz follows up with the Skull Crushing Finale on Jordan for the win. Miz is handed his Intercontinental Title, and he’s helped out of the ring by Axel and Dallas.

– After the match, Jason Jordan cuts a promo and says that The Miz sucks. The crowd doesn’t seem to receive Jordan’s promo very well.

– We see a video package highlighting the history between Bray Wyatt and Finn Balor.

– Finn Balor def. Bray Wyatt: Before the opening bell, Wyatt attacks Balor from behind. He takes Balor out to ringside and and Rock Bottoms him onto the announce table. Referees help Balor to the back, while Wyatt gets on the mic and cuts a promo. Wyatt trashes Balor for walking away, which pisses off Balor. Finn pushes off the refs and runs down to the ring. Balor charges Wyatt and the ref calls for the opening bell. Balor pummels on Wyatt until Wyatt drops him again. Wyatt hits a superplex off the top, then starts working on Balor’s ribs. Wyatt and Balor fight out to the apron where Wyatt DDTs Balor onto the corner of the apron. Balor comes back with a jawbreaker and a kick, then a series of clotheslines. Balor dumps Wyatt outside then kicks him in the teeth. Balor slams Wyatt’s head off the announce table before taking him back in the ring. Wyatt mounts a comeback in the ring until Balor comes back with some elbows to the face. Balor follows up with a kick, then he dodges a Sister Abigail and punches down Wyatt. Balor follows up with a double foot stomp for a two count. Balor follows up with a running dropkick in the corner, then he starts climbing to the top. Wyatt follows Balor up top but Balor fights him off with punches and elbows. Balor hits the Coup De Grace to the back of Wyatt’s head for a two count. Wyatt comes back with a lariat for a two count of his own. Wyatt suplexes Balor down then goes up to the middle rope, but Balor stops him with a flying kick. Balor hits a running dropkick on Wyatt in the corner, then hits a second one. Balor goes up top and hits the Coup De Grace for the win.

– Michael Cole introduces a video announcing Asuka’s WWE dbeut at Tables, Ladders & Chairs on October 22nd.

– Sheamus and Cesaro do an interview in the back where they say their match with Rollins and Ambrose tonight is going to get lucky.

– Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose (c) def. Sheamus & Cesaro: The Tag Titles are on the line in this one. Sheamus knocks Rollins off the apron early on then Ambrose drops Sheamus in the ring. The action spills out to ringside and the two teams brawl over to the announce tables. Cesaro grabs Ambrose by the feet and swings him into the ring post. Back in the ring, Sheamus and Cesaro continue to beat down Ambrose. Cesaro attempts to pin, but the referee pulls Cesaro away and appears to check on Ambrose for an arm injury. Cesaro goes for the Neutralizer, but Ambrose gets out and slingshots Cesaro into the corner. Cesaro hits face-first on the ring post and knocks out his two front teeth, Cesaro is bleeding heavily. Rollins gets the hot tag and drops Cesaro then dumps Sheamus to the outside. Rollins hits a suicide dive on Sheamus, then back in the ring Rollins hits a sling blade on Cesaro. Rollins hits a superkick on Cesaro, then Sheamus comes in. Sheamus hits a series of three Irish Curse backbreakers on Rollins, then Cesaro boots Ambrose off the apron. Sheamus and Cesaro double team Rollins in the ring, then they argue with the ref. Rollins dumps both Sheamus and Cesaro out of the ring, and Cesaro is still bleeding heavily. Ambrose tags in and clotheslines down Sheamus, then he throws Sheamus outside. Ambrose hits a suicide dive onto Sheamus and Cesaro, then back in the ring he hits a flying elbow off the top on Sheamus. Cesaro runs in and stomps on Ambrose, then he knocks Rollins off the apron. Cesaro and Sheamus double team Rollins, then Cesaro locks Ambrose in the Sharp Shooter. Cesaro switches and locks Ambrose in the Crossface until Ambrose reaches the ropes to break it. Sheamus and Cesaro hit a double crucifix powerbomb on Ambrose for a two count. Cesaro and Ambrose trade punches in the ring, then Sheamus drops Ambrose. Sheamus hits the White Noise on Amborse, then Cesaro powerbombs Rollins off the middle rope onto Amborse’s body! Cesaro pins and Ambrose kicks out at two. Sheamus goes for a Brogue Kick on Amborse, but Ambrose ducks and Sheamus accidentally kicks Cesaro. Rollins knees Sheamus to the face, then Ambrose immediately follows up with the Dirty Deeds on Sheamus for the win. Rollins and Ambrose retain their RAW Tag Titles, and Cesaro is shown covered in blood with broken teeth at ringside.

– Alexa Bliss (c) def. Bayley, Sasha Banks, Nia Jax, Emma: Emma charges at the Champion while Bayley and Sasha team up against Nia. Nia ends up hitting a splash on Alexa in the corner, then the remaining three women fight in the ring. Nia gets back up and start laying her opponents out left and right. Nia hits a spinebuster on Emma, then Alexa attempts a Tornado DDT on Nia but Nia reverses it into a slam. Nia hits splashes on everyone in the corners, then she picks up both Sasha and Alexa on her shoulders and she Samoan Drops both of them at once. Bayley comes in and breaks up the pin, then she locks Nia in a front face lock. The other women help to dump Nia to the outside, then they start fighting each other. Michael Cole points out on commentary that this is a No DQ match. Bayley and Emma try to double-powerbomb Nia off the apron onto the ringside floor, and they successfully hit it after Bliss hits a running kick on Nia from inside the ring. Bayley hits a tbone suplex on Alexa, then Emma hits a butterfly suplex on Bayley. Emma follows up with a splash for a two count. The four competitors in the ring fight back and forth until Nia resurfaces and drops Bayley. Nia hits a running leg drop on Bayley and pins but Bliss breaks it up. Nia misses a spear in the corner and hits the ring post, then Bliss DDTs Bayley for the win. Bliss retains her Women’s Title and celebrates in the ring with the belt. Bliss taunts Bayley after the match before leaving. She does a brief interview on the stage where she says she is the one RAW Women’s Champion and the one goddess in WWE.

– We see a video package comparing the careers of Roman Reigns and John Cena.

– Roman Reigns def. John Cena: The crowd chants what sounds like “you both suck” early on. Cena leaves the ring early on and starts walking up the ramp but Reigns chases him down and hits him with a right hand. Back in the ring, another right hand from Reigns stuns Cena. Cena comes bac with some punches, but Reigns stops him nad hits a back suplex. The fight spills out to ringside where Cena whips Reigns into the steel ring steps. Reigns returns the favor and then whips Cena into the other ring steps. Reigns hits the Drive By, then takes Cena back in the ring for more punishment. Cena drops Reigns but misses the Five Knuckle Shuffle. Reigns comes back with a Samoan Drop and hits a series of clothesline in the corner. Cena comes back with a back suplex and this time successfully hits the Five Knuckle Shuffle. Reigns comes back with a big boot and goes for the Superman punch, but Cena dodges it and locks Reigns in the STF. Reigns fights out and powerbombs Cena down to the mat hard. Reigns charges at Cena, but Cena hits the an AA for a near-fall. Both men slowly get to their feet and fight up the turnbuckle. Cena hits the super AA off the middle rope for another near-fall on Reigns. Cena takes Reigns out to ringside and they fight on top of the announce tables. Cena goes to AA Reigns from one table through the one next to it, but Reigns escapes and spears Reigns through the table. Back in the ring, Reigns goes for a spear but Cena stops him and hits an AA. Cena rolls though and hits a second AA and Reigns kicks out again. Both men are slow to get to their feet, and Reigns hits the Superman punch then a spear for the win. Cena raises Reigns’ hand after the match then hugs him. Cena sits in the corner while Reigns heads to the back. Cena bows to the crowd and gives his wrist band to a kid before leaving.

– Kurt Angle is backstage on the phone when he gets interrupted by The Miz and the Miztourage. Miz says Angle’s son didn’t live up to expectations tonight, and he has an idea for tomorrow night to make RAW even bigger. Miz says he wants an exclusive interview with Roman Reigns on Miz TV on Monday night. Miz says Reigns’ victory tonight is as big as him beating the Undertaker. Miz says he has a lot of questions for Reigns and the people want answers. Angle says that’s a great idea, and Miz TV will kick off the show tomorrow night on RAW.

– John Cena and Alexa Bliss will be on RAW Talk tonight after the pay-per-view.

– Enzo Amore def. Neville: We have a commentary team change, and Neville’s Cruiserweight Title is on the line. Before the match, Enzo cuts a promo saying Neville is the ugliest cruiserweight in WWE. He says he looks like Golem and Frodo had a baby. This one starts off with arm locks and kicks from both men. Enzo drops Neville’s throat over the top rope and hits a kick, but Neville slams Enzo right back in the corner and stomps on him. Neville kicks Enzo to the outside, then back in the ring he hits a superkick for a two count. Neville goes for the Phoenix Splash, but Enzo rolls out of the way. Enzo goes up top and comes flying down and hits a DDT on Neville. Enzo pins for a two count. Neville comes back with a kick to Enzo’ head, then he takes him outside and throws him into the timekeeper’s area. Enzo grabs the Cruiserweight Title match and runs around the ring with it. The ref takes it from Enzo, and behind the ref’s back Enzo hits a low-blow on Neville. Enzo rolls up Neville for the win, and Enzo has captured the Cruiserweight Title. Neville sells the low-blow while Enzo runs up the ramp with his Cruiserweight Title.

– Brock Lesnar (c) def. Braun Strowman: Paul Heyman takes the mic from the announcer and does his own ring introduction for Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. Lesnar’s Universal Title is on the line in this one. Strowman throws Lesnar down to the mat right after the opening bell. Lesnar charges at Strowman for a takedown but Strowman throws him down. Lesnar comes back with a German suplex, but Strowman answers right back with a chokeslam. Strowman hits a running powerslam for a two count. Strowman beats down Lesnar in the corner and hits some elbows to the head. Lesnar comes back with an F-5 attempt, but Strowman escapes and throws Lesnar outside. Strowman throws Lesnar into the ring post, then takes him back in the ring and slams him into the turnbuckle. Strowman appears to be bleeding from a scrape on his cheek. Lesnar puts Strowman in an arm lock, and despite Strowman holding the ropes the ref doesn’t break the hold. Strowman grabs the rope again and this time the ref breaks it. Strowman slams Lesnar down, but Lesnar comes back with a series of German suplexes. Lesnar hits a fifth German suplex, then he goes for the F-5. Strowman gets out and hits the running powerslam on Lesnar, and both men are down. Strowman hits another running powerslam and covers for a two. Lesnar comes back with an F-5 out of nowhere and pins for the three count. Paul Heyman checks on Lesnar as the ref hands Brock his Universal Title belt. Heyman and Lesnar head back up the ramp as Strowman sits at ringside and No Mercy goes off the air.