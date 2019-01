WWE NXT 2018 Year-End Award Winners: One Superstar Wins Two Big Awards

Kairi Sane came up big in the 2018 WWE NXT Year-End Awards with two wins. The former NXT Women’s Champion and Mae Young Classic winner won the awards for Female Competitor of the Year and Overall Competitor of the Year.

Below is the full list of 2018 NXT Year-End Award winners and nominees:

Female Competitor of the Year

* Nikki Cross

* NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler

* Kairi Sane

* Ember Moon

* Bianca Belair

Winner: Kairi Sane

Male Competitor of the Year

* NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa

* Johnny Gargano

* NXT North American Champion Ricochet

* Aleister Black

* The Velveteen Dream

* Andrade

* Adam Cole

* WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne

Winner: Tommaso Ciampa

Overall Competitor of the Year

* Tommaso Ciampa

* Nikki Cross

* Johnny Gargano

* NXT North American Champion Ricochet

* NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler

* Aleister Black

* Kairi Sane

* The Velveteen Dream

* Andrade

* Ember Moon

* Adam Cole

* WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne

* Bianca Belair

Winner: Kairi Sane

NXT Tag Team of the Year

* NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed Era

* The War Raiders

* The Street Profits

* Heavy Machinery

* Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch

* Moustache Mountain

Winners: The Undisputed Era

NXT TakeOver of the Year

* Takeover: Philadelphia

* Takeover: New Orleans

* Takeover: Chicago II

* Takeover: Brooklyn IV

* Takeover: War Games II

Winner: New Orleans

NXT Match of the Year

* WarGames – WarGames Match (TakeOver: WarGames)

* Johnny Gargano vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas (NXT Championship Match, TakeOver: Philadelphia)

* Moustache Mountain vs. Undisputed ERA (NXT Tag Team Championship Match, NXT TV, July 11, 2018)

* Johnny Gargano vs. Tommaso Ciampa (Unsanctioned Match, TakeOver: New Orleans)

* NXT North American Championship Ladder Match (TakeOver: New Orleans)

* Kairi Sane vs. Shayna Baszler (NXT Women’s Championship Match, TakeOver: Brooklyn IV)

* Ricochet vs. Velveteen Dream (TakeOver: Chicago)

* Aleister Black vs. Tommaso Ciampa (NXT Championship Match, NXT TV, July 25)

* Pete Dunne vs. Zack Gibson (WWE U.K. Championship Match, NXT TV, Aug. 22)

* Aleister Black vs. Adam Cole (Extreme Rules Match, TakeOver: Philadelphia)

* Pete Dunne vs. Kyle O’Reilly (WWE U.K. Championship Match, NXT TV, June 13)

* Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan vs. Undisputed ERA (TakeOver: Chicago)

* Nikki Cross vs. Bianca Belair (NXT TV, Sept. 12)

* Ricochet vs. Pete Dunne (NXT North American Champion vs. WWE U.K. Champion Match, NXT TV, Sept. 19)

* Ricochet vs. Pete Dunne vs. Adam Cole (NXT North American Championship Triple Threat Match, NXT TV, Oct. 10)

Winner: Gargano vs. Andrade in Philadelphia

NXT Rivalry of the Year

* Johnny Gargano vs. Tommaso Ciampa

* Kairi Sane vs. Shayna Baszler

* Aleister Black/Johnny Gargano/Tommaso Ciampa/Nikki Cross

* Johnny Gargano vs. Andrade

* Moustache Mountain vs. Undisputed ERA

* Ember Moon vs. Shayna Baszler

* Ricochet vs. Velveteen Dream

Winners: Gargano vs. Ciampa

Breakout Star of the Year

* Bianca Belair

* Lacey Evans

* Rhea Ripley

* Dakota Kai

* Lars Sullivan

* NXT North American Champion Ricochet

* The War Raiders

* EC3

Winner: Ricochet

Future Star of NXT

* Matt Riddle

* Keith Lee

* Mia Yim

* The Forgotten Sons (Jaxson Ryker, Steve Cutler & Wesley Blake)

* Dominik Dijakovic

* Io Shirai

* Candice LeRae

* Jessamyn Duke & Marina Shafir

* Kona Reeves

Winner: Io Shirai