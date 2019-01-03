WWE NXT 2018 Year-End Awards: Nominees & Categories, When Winners Will Be Revealed, How To Vote

Voting is now open for the 2018 WWE NXT Year-End Awards.

Fans can vote exclusively on Twitter. Voting ends on Friday, January 25 at midnight and the winners will then be announced during WWE Royal Rumble weekend on the NXT “Takeover: Phoenix” Pre-show on January 26.

In order for the vote to be official, fans must include both the hashtag of the award category and the hashtag of the nominee they are voting for. You must limit votes to one category one nominee per tweet.

WWE announced the following categories, nominees and promos for the awards:

Female Competitor of the Year

Category Hashtag: #NXTAwardFemale

#NikkiCross – Nikki Cross

#ShaynaBaszler – NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler

#KairiSane – Kairi Sane

#EmberMoon – Ember Moon

#BiancaBelair – Bianca Belair

Male Competitor of the Year

Category Hashtag: #NXTAwardMale

#Ciampa – NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa

#Gargano – Johnny Gargano

#Ricochet – NXT North American Champion Ricochet

#Aleister – Aleister Black

#Velveteen – The Velveteen Dream

#Andrade – Andrade “Cien” Almas

#AdamCole – Adam Cole

#PeteDunne – WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne

Overall Competitor of the Year

Category Hashtag: #NXTAwardOverall

#Ciampa – Tommaso Ciampa

#NikkiCross – Nikki Cross

#Gargano – Johnny Gargano

#Ricochet – Ricochet

#ShaynaBaszler – Shayna Baszler

#Aleister – Aleister Black

#KairiSane – Kairi Sane

#Velveteen – The Velveteen Dream

#Andrade – Andrade “Cien” Almas

#EmberMoon – Ember Moon

#AdamCole – Adam Cole

#PeteDunne – Pete Dunne

#BiancaBelair – Bianca Belair

NXT Tag Team of the Year

Category Hashtag: #NXTAwardTag

#UndisputedERA – NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed Era

#WarRaiders – The War Raiders

#StreetProfits – The Street Profits

#HeavyMachinery – Heavy Machinery

#LorcanBurch – Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch

#MoustacheMountain – Moustache Mountain

NXT TakeOver of the Year

Category Hashtag: #NXTAwardTakeOver

#Philly – Takeover: Philadelphia

#NewOrleans – Takeover: New Orleans

#ChicagoII – Takeover: Chicago II

#BrooklynIV – Takeover: Brooklyn IV

#WarGames – Takeover: War Games II

NXT Match of the Year

Category Hashtag: #NXTAwardMatch

#WarGames – WarGames Match (TakeOver: WarGames)

#GarganoAlmas – Johnny Gargano vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas (NXT Championship Match, TakeOver: Philadelphia)

#NXTTags – Moustache Mountain vs. Undisputed ERA (NXT Tag Team Championship Match, NXT TV, July 11, 2018)

#GarganoCiampa – Johnny Gargano vs. Tommaso Ciampa (Unsanctioned Match, TakeOver: New Orleans)

#NATitle – NXT North American Championship Ladder Match (TakeOver: New Orleans)

#SaneBaszler – Kairi Sane vs. Shayna Baszler (NXT Women’s Championship Match, TakeOver: Brooklyn IV)

#RicochetDream – Ricochet vs. Velveteen Dream (TakeOver: Chicago)

#CiampaBlack – Aleister Black vs. Tommaso Ciampa (NXT Championship Match, NXT TV, July 25)

#DunneGibson – Pete Dunne vs. Zack Gibson (WWE U.K. Championship Match, NXT TV, Aug. 22)

#ColeBlack – Aleister Black vs. Adam Cole (Extreme Rules Match, TakeOver: Philadelphia)

#DunneOReilly – Pete Dunne vs. Kyle O’Reilly (WWE U.K. Championship Match, NXT TV, June 13)

#ERABurchLorcan – Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan vs. Undisputed ERA (TakeOver: Chicago)

#CrossBelair – Nikki Cross vs. Bianca Belair (NXT TV, Sept. 12)

#ChampvsChamp – Ricochet vs. Pete Dunne (NXT North American Champion vs. WWE U.K. Champion Match, NXT TV, Sept. 19)

#NATitleTripleThreat – Ricochet vs. Pete Dunne vs. Adam Cole (NXT North American Championship Triple Threat Match, NXT TV, Oct. 10)

NXT Rivalry of the Year

Category Hashtag: #NXTAwardRivalry

#GarganoCiampa – Johnny Gargano vs. Tommaso Ciampa

#SaneBaszler – Kairi Sane vs. Shayna Baszler

#AleisterAttack – Aleister Black/Johnny Gargano/Tommaso Ciampa/Nikki Cross

#GarganoAlmas – Johnny Gargano vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas

#ERAMoustache – Moustache Mountain vs. Undisputed ERA

#MoonBaszler – Ember Moon vs. Shayna Baszler

#RicochetDream – Ricochet vs. Velveteen Dream

Breakout Star of the Year

Category Hashtag: #NXTAwardBreakout

#BiancaBelair – Bianca Belair

#LaceyEvans – Lacey Evans

#RheaRipley – NXT UK Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley

#DakotaKai – Dakota Kai

#LarsSullivan – Lars Sullivan

#Ricochet – Ricochet

#WarRaiders – The War Raiders

#EC3 – EC3

Future Star of NXT

Category Hashtag: #NXTAwardFuture

#MattRiddle – Matt Riddle

#KeithLee – Keith Lee

#MiaYim – Mia Yim

#ForgottenSons – The Forgotten Sons (Jaxson Ryker, Steve Cutler & Wesley Blake)

#DominikDijakovic – Dominik Dijakovic

#IoShirai – Io Shirai

#CandiceLeRae – Candice LeRae

#DukeShafir – Jessamyn Duke & Marina Shafir

#KonaReeves – Kona Reeves