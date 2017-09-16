WWE NXT Crew Visits Hurricane Victims, Kelly Kelly Returning To TV Show (Video), Fans On Suplex City

– Former WWE Diva Kelly Kelly will be returning to E!’s WAGS (Wives & Girlfriends) reality TV series on Wednesday, November 1st. Kelly previously starred on the first two seasons of the main WAGS show but now she will be appearing on the WAGS Los Angeles spinoff. The show follows the wives & girlfriends of high-profile sports athletes and Kelly is married to former NHL player Sheldon Souray. The former WWE Divas Champion can be seen in this trailer for the new series:

– WWE has a new poll asking fans how many times will WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar suplex Braun Strowman at No Mercy later this month – not even once, less than 5, between 5 and 10 or more than 10. As of this writing, 35% voted for between 5 and 10 while 29% went with more than 10, 27% voted for less than 5 and the rest went with not even once.

– It looks like some of the WWE NXT Superstars visited various community centers to support victims of Hurricane Irma in Florida on Friday as Mandy Rose tweeted the following: