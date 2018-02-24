WWE NXT Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Brackets Revealed

As noted, the WWE NXT Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic will kick off on the March 7th episode and the winners will face NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish at “Takeover: New Orleans” during WrestleMania 34 Weekend.

The official brackets for the tournament have been released, as seen below:

First Round

* The Street Profits vs. Heavy Machinery

* Tino Sabbatelli & Riddick Moss vs. Alexander Wolfe & Eric Young

* TM61 vs. The Authors of Pain

* Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch vs. Tyler Bate & Trent Seven

Semi-Finals

* The Street Profits or Heavy Machinery vs. Tino Sabbatelli & Riddick Moss or Alexander Wolfe & Eric Young

* TM61 or The Authors of Pain vs. Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch or Tyler Bate & Trent Seven

Finals at Takeover

* The Street Profits or Heavy Machinery or Tino Sabbatelli & Riddick Moss or Alexander Wolfe & Eric Young

vs.

* TM61 or The Authors of Pain or Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch or Tyler Bate & Trent Seven