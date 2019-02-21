WWE NXT Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Returns, What Do The Winners Receive?, 8 Teams Revealed

It was announced on tonight’s WWE NXT episode that The 2019 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic will take place.

WWE has confirmed the first four teams for the tournament – The Undisputed Era’s Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish, Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel, The Street Profits’ Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, The Forgotten Sons’ Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler.

It was announced at tonight’s NXT TV tapings from Full Sail University, which will begin airing next week, that the winners of the tournament will receive a title shot from NXT Tag Team Champions The War Raiders at the “Takeover: New York” event during WrestleMania 35 Weekend.

The other four teams were also revealed at tonight’s tapings – Moustache Mountain’s Tyler Bate and Trent Seven, DIY’s Johnny Gargano and NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, Aleister Black and Ricochet, Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch.

Below are the brackets from tonight’s tapings along with the first round matches:

* Moustache Mountain’s Tyler Bate and Trent Seven vs. The Street Profits’ Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins

* Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch vs. The Forgotten Sons’ Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler

* DIY’s Johnny Gargano and NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa vs. The Undisputed Era’s Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish

* Aleister Black and Ricochet vs. Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel

The first round will begin airing two weeks from tonight with Black and Ricochet vs. Barthel and Aichner.

The #DustyClassic is returning, and the first four teams have been revealed! Who will complete the field? #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/K3GDbIibOx — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 21, 2019