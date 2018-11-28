WWE NXT Matches To Air Today & Tonight, WWE Star Makes Cryptic Comments On His Status

– Today’s WWE NXT UK episodes on the WWE Network will feature Jordan Devlin vs. WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne for the title plus the finals of the NXT UK Women’s Title tournament with Toni Storm vs. Rhea Ripley. Joe Coffey vs. Sid Scala plus Millie McKenzie & Xia Brookside vs. Charlie Morgan & Killer Kelly are also being advertised.

– Tonight’s regular NXT episode will feature matches from the recent TV tapings in San Jose, California. Matches advertised to air are EC3 vs. Marcel Barthel, Vanessa Borne vs. Mia Yim, The Mighty vs. Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch plus Keith Lee vs. Lars Sullivan, in what could be the final NXT TV match for The Freak.

– Mojo Rawley has lost more than 6 straight WWE Main Event matches and hasn’t appeared on RAW since mid-August. He took to Twitter on Tuesday night and tweeted the following on his status: